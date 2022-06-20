Aquiline Drones Develops Commercial Drone Franchise System for Total Exterior Property Care
HARTFORD, Conn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Steamer, Terminix, Ace Hardware – throughout the years, each of these franchise systems has grown in popularity and notoriety to become household names. Aquiline Drones (AD) has now combined the fast-paced drone industry with the demand for external property care services and developed a revolutionary drone franchise business model. Specifically, the CT-based drone manufacturer offers budding entrepreneurs and those with existing property maintenance companies the power of drone technology to fulfill various exterior cleaning and improvement services safely, quickly and cost-effectively.
"Franchising has contributed greatly to the overall economy since 1731 and has proven to be a lucrative avenue for those who seek both work freedom and financial stability," said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. "There are thousands of franchises across hundreds of industries, but none like ours in the drone sector, so it's perfect timing for those wanting to grow their business from the ground floor up."
Franchises offer the independence of small business ownership supported by the benefits of extensive business networks. In fact, according to Dr. Franchise's website, there are more than 792,000 franchising companies in the United States with a projected $826.6 billion in revenues for 2022. According to a a recent survey by Franchise Business Review, the average annual income of a franchise owner is approximately $80,000; however, this number varies based on the motivation of the owner, and the particular business industry.
"Clearly, the sky is the limit and with a drone franchise given the rapidly evolving and lucrative drone services market, a new franchisee can literally dominate an entire region in a very short period," adds Alexander. "In fact, we are already seeing substantial interest since we announced this unique and creative franchise model with customers already purchasing our equipment."
Besides its high earning potential, other advantages of AD's drone franchise include: direct training, easy-to-secure financing, lower investment costs, piggybacking off an established corporate brand, proven management and work practices, and ongoing support - all creating a higher rate of success than other start-up companies in the same business category. See more in the following YouTube video: https://youtu.be/4jF9GvBCUys
Similarly, AD's drone services franchise will offer the prospective franchisee in-depth training through its well-established Flight to the Future (F2F) commercial drone pilot training program. The franchisee receives in-person flight training for many commercial applications, including total exterior property care, through the program.
In addition, AD's proprietary Drone-On-Demand (DoD) mobile app, downloadable on Google Play Store (Apple iOS in July), will match customer service requests nationwide with drone service providers within proximity to the requested jobs.
Flexible financing and insurance options are currently being organized through AD and its subsidiary, Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation for new franchisees and established businesses alike.
Individuals can purchase various commercial, American-made drone models through AD's manufacturing department depending on their desired business scale and goals.
"There is a distinct fascination with drone technology supporting ordinary and dangerous business operations," adds Alexander. "We founded our company on the underlying mission that drones should enhance, preserve and save human lives, and certainly many of those in the outdoor property care industry put themselves at risk every day."
Specific exterior maintenance services supported by AD's unique franchise model include:
- Roof washing and gutter cleaning
- Solar panel washing
- Roof and home inspections
- Ice melting and removal with steam
- Window washing for both residential and commercial structures
- Spraying and fumigating pesticides for ticks, mosquitoes, wasp nests, etc.
- Seeding and fertilizing lawns, farms and golf courses
- Sterilization of stadiums, streets, and other outdoor facilities
Alexander also highlights that specific drone use cases can create direct cost-savings for the consumer. For example, solar energy has been taking the world by storm and homeowners have been using it to save money on their electricity bills, add value to their property, and sometimes make a little money from the utility company. According to Sunbadger.com, 16.4 million American homes currently use solar panels as their primary electricity source and regular cleaning ensures that they are working more efficiently, hence allowing for maximum tax credits, rebates and other federal and state incentives. "Cleaning solar panels with a drone is much safer than traditional methods and could viably save a homeowner money by increasing its efficiency by 15-25%, a welcomed bonus with today's economic inflation," said Alexander.
AD is offering its innovative franchise system as a 3-tiered business opportunity:
1) All-inclusive package - drone pilot training, business registration as an LLC, drone and associated hardware (hoses and pumps for low and high-pressure spray washing), ratioed territory exclusivity, job leads through the AD DoD, marketing, branding and support services.
2) Standard Package - for those already managing exterior maintenance or spray washing companies - drone pilot training, drone hardware, specs for equipment and pumps, access to the AD DoD job or mission requests, support services.
3) F2F Graduates – for those already certified through AD's Flight to the Future program http://www.flighttothefuture.com , some discounting will apply. Other items include hoses and pumps for low and high-pressure spraying, ratioed territory exclusivity, job leads through the AD DoD, company marketing, branding and support services.
Other benefits of the AD franchise model as compared to a traditional franchise company include, a modest start-up cost without needing an expensive, fixed building lease since all drone missions take place outdoors, single proprietor ownership vs. needing multiple employees up front, affordable drone insurance offered by AD's insurance subsidiary instead of requiring pricy market liability insurance, flexible and accessible AD lines of credit for the initial investment vs. having to incur market loans.
"Whether one is seeking a career change in a burgeoning industry or a company looking to expand its book of business, the AD drone franchise represents a viable revenue stream and scalable fee structure for both new entrants and experienced business owners alike."
Interested parties may apply at: info@aquilinedrones.com or franchise@aquilinedrones.com
About Aquiline Drones
Aquiline Drones Corporation (AD) is a progressive American drone manufacturer and cloud solutions company located in the financial district of Hartford, Connecticut. It is one of four drone airline companies in America, but the only one privately owned by professional aviators. Through Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation, the company insures its continuum of products and services, as well as those of its partners and affiliates. Founded by CEO Barry Alexander, AD's core management comprises highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, IT gurus, military personnel (including veterans), and business strategists. AD delivers a vertically integrated blend of products and services. These include an aviation cloud for commercial drones, U.S.-based drone manufacturing, drone "maintenance-repair-overhaul" (MRO) services, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) solutions for large enterprises and governments, a superior line of Spartacus drone products, a robust UAS training academy, and the country's first 'drone-on-demand' service enabling customers to order drone services through a proprietary mobile app. AD's full spectrum of technological solutions is widely applicable across countless industries and environments for superior, real-time data processing and insights. Visit http://www.AquilineDrones.com for more information.
