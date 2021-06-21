WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CT Strategies operates under the shared belief that secure and efficient global trade and travel contribute to economic prosperity and cultural diversity. Through the Future Trade Leaders Fellowship Program, CT Strategies hopes to support the education and professional development of students who share these values.
"We believe that investing in and increasing access to high quality educational opportunities plays a vital role in developing leaders that will shape the future of the industry," stated Andrew Farrelly, CEO.
CT Strategies will offer one $8,000 scholarship to an aspiring trade leader. The award includes a paid summer internship with the company to provide the recipient with practical experience in the field and exposure to senior leadership with extensive experience in international border management. Participants will also receive a one-year membership with The Association of Women in International Trade.
The fellowship program is aimed at undergraduate juniors and seniors with a demonstrated financial need who are passionate about international trade and other customs-related areas. Students must be studying in the fields of supply chain management, logistics, international trade, economics, or another related subject area. Applications will be accepted starting June 15th, 2021 and close on August 15th, 2021. CT Strategies will announce the award recipient in late September.
About CT Strategies
CT Strategies provides strategic services to clients seeking innovative insight, advisory services, and technology applications to address border management, supply chain, and port operations challenges in the U.S. and around the world. The CT Strategies team understands the interconnected security and economic needs of the public and private sector as passengers, cargo, and conveyances move throughout the world.
CT Strategies values the ability for foreign businesses and citizens to responsibly trade with and safely travel to the United States to enrich our nation's economy and cultural diversity. We believe that border management resources should be prioritized toward innovative solutions that build efficiencies in facilitating expedient, secure trade and travel. We support the strengthening of partnerships and cooperation between nations to achieve these goals in the interest of mutual prosperity.
To learn more, go to https://ct-strategies.com/
