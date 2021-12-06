GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westmed Medical Group today announced that its board certified urologist, Judd Boczko, M.D., performed the first, noninvasive prostate cancer procedure using high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology at Greenwich Hospital. The patient, who prefers to remain nameless, was able to leave the hospital in four hours, from start to finish, with the expectation that he will resume normal activities within three to four days—a dramatic difference from standard treatments including radiation and prostate-removal surgery (radical prostatectomy).
Dr. Boczko was part of the team that performed the first HIFU procedure in New York State in 2016, is a proponent of HIFU because it comes with a lower risk of impotence, incontinence, and penile shrinkage than standard treatments. This is the result of the precision offered by HIFU that targets only cancerous tissue and leaves healthy prostate tissue and the surrounding nerves fully intact.
"We are delighted to have this advanced HIFU technology from EDAP to offer our patients who want to treat their localized prostate cancer but also preserve their quality of life," said Dr. Boczko. "Having been a great supporter of adding HIFU to standard procedures for localized prostate cancer for more than 10 years, I am able to offer patients a comprehensive understanding of its benefits.
"HIFU will now benefit men from Connecticut and New York who qualify for the procedure. While surgery and radiation are effective treatments for prostate cancer and some men require this option, HIFU is a welcome alternative for certain patients, and is not only effective, but carries less side effects and risks."
According to the Urology Care Foundation, more than 90% of men who are told they have prostate cancer have localized disease, confirming that a majority of these men could benefit from HIFU. And, as of January 1, 2021, Medicare and a growing number of private insurers are now reimbursing patients for this procedure.
In Europe and around the world, HIFU has been used to successfully treat more than 65,000 patients. A multicenter study conducted by the French Association of Urology (AFU) showed optimal preservation of continence for 97 percent of patients and erectile function for more than 78 percent, confirming efficacy and preservation of men's quality of life, post treatment.
For more information on Dr. Boczko and HIFU, please visit: https://www.westmedgroup.com/providers/judd-boczko or call 914-682-6470.
About Westmed Medical Group
Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of 500 top physicians and advanced care providers throughout office locations in Westchester County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT. Westmed is nationally recognized for their integrated approach to healthcare and the high-quality care delivered.
Media Contact
Shelly Gordon, G2 Communications, 1 6502486975, sgordon@g2comm.com
SOURCE Westmed Medical Group