NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, announced a new partnership with Varonis to integrate the Varonis Data Security Platform with the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform. The joint solution offers data classification, audit log processing, and auditing capabilities to defend sensitive data from theft, leakage, and loss. Together, CTERA and Varonis allow organizations to modernize their file services while simplifying compliance with regulations such as GDPR, SOX, and HIPAA.
As the volume of unstructured data continues to explode and workforces become distributed and mobile, there is an ever-growing need for global file system technology that enables users to efficiently access and share files from anywhere. The ability to protect files wherever they are created, accessed, and shared across the remote workforce has become imperative for the post-COVID enterprise.
CTERA's global file system technology connects core, branch, and WFH users over a single namespace and delivers HQ-grade data access experiences from any location or device. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform combines the unlimited capacity of cloud object storage with caching-enabled filers to empower organizations to replace and consolidate legacy NAS infrastructure. Remote office users increase productivity through real-time multi-site file synchronization while IT reduces file storage complexity and cost.
The Varonis integration with CTERA enhances the centralized visibility of organizational files from edge to cloud. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects and responds to threats that bypass traditional perimeter security. Machine learning algorithms automatically detect and alert on abnormal user behaviors that indicate potential compromise by threats such as ransomware and trigger responses to mitigate any possible damage.
Together, CTERA and Varonis deliver the following benefits:
- Visualization of user access to sensitive and regulated information across global locations
- Automatic detection and response to abnormal behavior that indicates threats such as ransomware, malware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs)
- Full audit and analysis of every file touch on-premises and in the cloud
- Fast identification of exposed folders, stale data, or inactive accounts
- Detection of regulated and sensitive data at risk of exposure
- Compliance with common industry standards and regulations (HIPAA, SOX, PCI, GDPR, etc.) leveraging a pre-built library of rules and patterns
"The continued adoption of hybrid environments created a fundamental shift in the way enterprises protect their most sensitive data," said Hanit Fein, Senior Director of Product Management at Varonis. "Today, there is no such thing as a network perimeter, and IT and security teams must safeguard corporate information with a data-first approach. We are pleased to work with CTERA as a technology partner to provide enterprises and other organizations with a scalable security solution."
Varonis maps out CTERA permission structures to help administrators understand where data is overexposed and begin remediation efforts. Varonis correlates data activity from CTERA into context with additional information such as data classification, authentication events, and network activity to provide a complete audit trail of user activity.
"Varonis represents the industry standard for data security and threat protection," said Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer, CTERA. "By integrating Varonis's technology into our global file system, we offer enterprises a compelling solution to power the new enterprise working environment with secure and tightly controlled distributed file services across core, branch, and home users."
CTERA and Varonis will host a live webinar on July 13, 2021 to discuss the partnership and demonstrate how organizations can visualize user access of sensitive and regulated data across global locations. Register here: https://ctera.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b416ZLNpRhiXibiwO8PoIg
About CTERA
CTERA is the edge-to-cloud file services leader, powering more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA offers the industry's most feature-rich global file system, enabling enterprises to centralize file access from any edge location or device without compromising performance or security. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform makes it easy for organizations to consolidate legacy NAS, backup and disaster recovery systems, and collaboration platforms while reducing costs by up to 80 percent versus legacy solutions. CTERA is trusted by the world's largest companies, including leading industrial, media, and healthcare organizations, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ctera.com.
About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases, including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.
