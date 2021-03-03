NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, today announced strong growth in 2020 driven by continued demand for its multi-cloud global file system. CTERA enters 2020 having realized a 47 percent year-over-year annual recurring revenue increase in its edge-to-cloud solutions. CTERA today delivers the most broadly implemented enterprise cloud file storage solution, deployed in over 50,000 sites in 110 countries and utilized by millions of corporate users daily.
As organizations worldwide close large campuses in favor of regional branches and satellite or work-from-home offices, they are prioritizing global file system technologies that centralize data access and deliver an HQ-grade experience from any edge location or device. Additionally, they are leveraging the global file system's built-in security and data protection tools to stop the proliferation of ransomware and other cybercrime attacks through increasing remote file access channels.
CTERA's business growth capped an impressive year highlighted by new Fortune 500 customer wins, including leading global brands such as W.L. Gore and Festo, state governments including the State of Texas and the State of Florida, as well as prominent U.S. federal civilian and military wins driven by CTERA's U.S. DoD Approved Product List (APL)-certified private cloud solution.
Additional 2020 highlights include:
- CTERA 7.0: Setting the Bar for Global File Systems – CTERA introduced industry-leading product innovation in 2020, including ultra-fast edge-to-cloud synchronization, secure geo-segmentation, a new MacOS suite, and built-in data discovery and migration from legacy file storage. CTERA 7.0 represents the fastest, most feature-rich, and most secure multi-cloud global file system in the industry.
- CTERA for DevOps: Programmable Infrastructure – CTERA introduced a DevOps SDK that enables organizations to automate their file services deployments with just a few lines of code. CTERA's DevOps SDK was quickly adopted in 2020 by our customer community and is used today for managing thousands of sites and millions of file shares.
- CTERA Ecosystem: Multi-Cloud Enabler – 2020 marked yet another year of expanding partnerships with key cloud and infrastructure providers, including the launch of https://www..ctera.com/hpe-hci [CTERA File for HPE SimpliVity, __title__ ] a software defined hybrid file add-on for HPE HCI. CTERA also received the IBM North America Channel Ecosystem Excellence award, as well as new designations from AWS including the AWS Digital Workplace Competency and the AWS Outposts Ready certification
- CTERA Patents: Leading Innovation – CTERA was issued 10 new patents, bringing the total to 23 approved patents for its global file system. New patents included recognized techniques for securely sharing files from cloud storage and for optimizing data flows in hybrid cloud storage systems.
"Ensuring productivity or regional offices and work-from-home users became a top priority in 2020 for every IT organization in the world," said Liran Eshel, Founder & CEO of CTERA. "CTERA provides the only solution that unites core, branch and home offices under a single namespace, allowing the secure extension of the corporate file system to remote locations while maintaining centralized data control."
About CTERA
CTERA is the edge-to-cloud file services leader, powering more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA offers the industry's most feature-rich global file system, enabling enterprises to centralize file access from any edge location or device without compromising performance or security. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform makes it easy for organizations to consolidate legacy NAS, backup and disaster recovery systems, and collaboration platforms while reducing costs by up to 80 percent versus legacy solutions. CTERA is trusted by the world's largest companies, including leading industrial, media, and healthcare organizations, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ctera.com.
