NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Storage & Backup Solution category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognizes CTERA's breakthrough global file system technology that enables users to enjoy HQ-grade data access experiences from any edge location or device.
Organizations are struggling to close IT gaps as they shift from the traditional workplace to the post-pandemic hybrid environment. Corporate NAS and file servers were not meant to be accessed over home networks, and security and performance issues have hindered enterprises as they seek to extend corporate data to the edge.
By unifying local file services with multi-cloud object storage, CTERA's global file system technology allows enterprises to modernize every aspect of their distributed file services delivery – including remote offices, work-from-home laptops, VDI, and mobile – without compromising performance or security.
CTERA 7.0, released in October 2020, set a new bar for multi-cloud global file systems, offering the fastest, most secure, and most feature-rich platform in the industry.
"CTERA is democratizing enterprise file services," said Liran Eshel, co- founder and CEO, CTERA. "By extending the corporate file system to the far edge of the network, we enable complete choice of infrastructure and allow IT to serve users wherever they are while reducing TCO by up to 80 percent. We're honored that the American Business Awards recognize the value of the innovation in CTERA 7.0."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The judges' comments about CTERA are noteworthy:
- "I was impressed by CTERA in how they leverage advanced technology to accelerate deployment of cloud services and eliminate the costs associated with file servers, backup servers and tape drives."
- "CTERA 7.0 delivers the fastest, most secure, and complete global file system in the industry."
- "Having a globally distributed file system is a huge benefit for employee productivity in any company."
The Gold Stevie Award continues CTERA's remarkable run of industry recognition in 2021. In March CTERA won Storage Innovation of the Year in the Data Breakthrough Awards, again for innovations in CTERA 7.0. The company also was named Best in Global File Services in Storage Newsletter's Best Storage Products of 2021 and earned a placement in CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide. In April CTERA was recognized as a TOP 5 solution for enterprise NAS consolidation by DCIG.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About CTERA
CTERA is the edge-to-cloud file services leader, powering more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA offers the industry's most feature-rich global file system, enabling enterprises to centralize file access from any edge location or device without compromising performance or security. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform makes it easy for organizations to consolidate legacy NAS, backup and disaster recovery systems, and collaboration platforms while reducing costs by up to 80 percent versus legacy solutions. CTERA is trusted by the world's largest companies, including leading industrial, media, and healthcare organizations, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ctera.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
