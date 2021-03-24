NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, today announced that the 7.0 version of its Enterprise File Services Platform has been selected as the winner of the "Storage Innovation of the Year" award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards.
The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform allows enterprises to dramatically simplify the cost, scale, and complexity challenges of traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) and file storage solutions in the new era of distributed and remote work IT. CTERA's global file system technology connects core, branch, and WFH users over a single namespace and delivers HQ-grade data access experiences from any edge location or device. CTERA is trusted today by many of the world's leading enterprise and government organizations.
The CTERA 7.0 release set a new bar for multi-cloud global file systems, offering the most feature-rich, fast, and secure platform in the industry. Platform enhancements included unparalleled edge-to-cloud synchronization speed, secure geo-segmentation, embedded antivirus, and built-in data discovery and migration from legacy file storage.
"We are seeing strong demand and increased interest in cloud-based file services as distributed organizations and teams grow exponentially," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "CTERA has trailblazed innovation in this space and the Company is well-positioned to serve as a leading force here, empowering companies to keep data close to users wherever they are and deliver a truly user-friendly experience. We are proud to award CTERA with our Storage Innovation of the Year designation and we congratulate the entire CTERA team on their well-deserved industry recognition with this 2021 Data Breakthrough Award."
The Data Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today. It is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.
"In the past year, the pandemic created new IT challenges for companies, including extending fast and secure access to corporate data from any location over a single namespace with consistent access control," said Liran Eshel, Founder & CEO of CTERA. "This is the purpose of the global file system and it's a key reason why CTERA 7.0 represents a breakthrough in enterprise data storage. This 2021 Data Breakthrough Award serves as a strong validation of our innovative approach and momentum in the space."
About CTERA
CTERA is the edge-to-cloud file services leader, powering more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA offers the industry's most feature-rich global file system, enabling enterprises to centralize file access from any edge location or device without compromising performance or security. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform makes it easy for organizations to consolidate legacy NAS, backup and disaster recovery systems, and collaboration platforms while reducing costs by up to 80 percent versus legacy solutions. CTERA is trusted by the world's largest companies, including leading industrial, media, and healthcare organizations, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ctera.com/
About Data Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.
