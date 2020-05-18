WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Certification today announced that Global Resale's Austin, Texas Global Headquarters is the first facility to receive the CTIA Authorized Service Center certification for performing high-volume wireless device refurbishment.
"This is an important step to maintaining the wireless industry's high standards for consistency and quality across the ecosystem," said Tom Sawanobori, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CTIA.
The CTIA Authorized Service Center Program certifies facilities that meet the highest standards for servicing of wireless devices, enabling the supply chain to provide high-quality pre-owned devices to consumers.
"We're pleased to work closely with the mobility industry to raise the bar for a higher mobility processing and refurbishment standard," said Jeff Ziegler, founder and CEO of Global Resale. "By taking steps to become the first globally certified CTIA Authorized Service Center, we can assure our customers they will consistently receive responsible mobility device processing at the highest level."
Facilities that qualify for CTIA Authorized Service Center certification must:
- Maintain a high level of service quality and possess ISO 9001 accreditation – a standard that demonstrates their ability to consistently meet customer requirements and improve processes
- Demonstrate repeatable and documented device inspection, triage and repair processes
- Commit to sustainable operations and achieve R2 Certification – a standard governing the responsible reuse and recycling of electronics
- Agree to annual audits to ensure continued commitment to quality and security
The CTIA Authorized Service Center Program was created by CTIA's Reverse Logistics and Service Quality (RLSQ) Working Group, and is a continuation of the group's work in establishing world-leading standards for pre-owned wireless devices in the marketplace. The certification working group is led by representatives from AT&T, Samsung and Ingram Micro, and includes representatives of companies throughout the wireless ecosystem.
"Collaboration with the mobility device OEMs, the carriers, and other related parties to identify high standards at a Service Center level has been enlightening for the Global Resale team. It's an important first step in creating Best Practices for the mobility industry as a whole," said Mike Watson, Chief Compliance Officer for Global Resale.
CTIA's RLSQ Working Groups convene members representing the entire reverse logistics community to address the mobile industry's challenges, set certification standards for technicians, establish common device grading definitions and methodology and develop requirements for service facilities and retailers for industry-recognized service excellence standards in repair and refurbishment of secondary devices.
More information on the CTIA Authorized Service Center Program is available here.