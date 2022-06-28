The CTL Chromebook PX14EX with Touch

The CTL Chromebook PX14EX with Touch

 By CTL

The CTL Chromebook PX14EX with touch (SKU No. CBUS1400005) is CTL's latest Chrome OS device update featuring a Quad Core N5100 Intel® Jasper Lake CPU with 64GB of storage and a 14" Full HD Touch Screen

NEW ORLEANS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today at ISTE LIve 22 the addition of a new touchscreen model to its Chromebook PX14 Series. Like the PX14E and 14EX, this new model is able to run multiple applications effortlessly as it's equipped with the latest technology in processors, connectivity, graphics and security.

All CTL Chromebook PX14 models feature Intel® Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making them ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments. The PX14EX with touch features an Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Equipped with WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, the Intel® Jasper Lake processors allow users to work comfortably from home, the office or the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The CTL Chromebook PX14 models feature a lightweight, slim and rugged design that enables users to get more done from anywhere.

CTL Chromebook PX14EX Specifications (SKU No. CBUS140005)

Display: 1920 x 1080 Intel® 14" FHD w/ touch (1080p) graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N5100 (QUAD CORE)

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 3.64 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

The CTL Chromebook PX14 models come standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping. Options to upgrade warranties are available. Both models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net

Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

Email:

339433@email4pr.com

Number:

503-866-0850

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctl-adds-touchscreen-model-to-its-chromebook-px14-series-301575904.html

SOURCE CTL

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.