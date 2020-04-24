PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the launch of its Direct to Student (DTS) program. CTL's DTS program will assist with implementing distance learning strategies by streamlining Chromebook deployment directly to the student's door.
Especially during COVID-19 and ongoing lockdown procedures, CTL is committed to helping schools quickly implement effective direct distance learning initiatives. CTL has launched the Direct to Student (DTS) program, which allows schools and school districts to easily roll out small or large scale Chromebook deployments directly to students' homes.
During this difficult time, many businesses are closed, however, CTL is considered an essential business and we've been able to continue to provide service, support and Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and Google video conferencing hardware to our customers. CTL is in a unique position to serve those in need of distance learning. With inventory, the ability to White Glove Chromebooks for schools, and the ability to deliver ready-to-ship products directly to a student's door, CTL can help schools and districts get their students and teachers up and running with the remote learning tools they need.
CTL can help streamline Chromebook deployment with hands-on customer service and guidance through the purchasing process:
- CTL provides schools with a template spreadsheet to collect information on where to ship each individual Chromebook. If the school chooses, CTL can proactively reach out to parents to update their shipment arrival and any technical support they may need when setting up the device
- If the school chooses, CTL can build an end user-facing web page for parents with all the information they need and who to contact for support
- CTL Whiteglove Provisioning loads user credentials onto each device so all parents and students need to do when receiving the device is turn it on, connect to wifi and log in
- CTL can apply school asset tags or can provide generic CTL asset tags to track Chromebooks
- Tracking information, serial numbers and MAC addresses can be sent to your school's IT department
CTL is committed to helping bridge the gap to rapidly enable effective distance learning programs. Remote collaboration for the classroom has never been more necessary. CTL hopes that our Direct to Student program can help school districts to quickly roll out these programs.
Contact us today to learn more about implementing distance learning for students.
Please fill out this form to get more information about this program.
About CTL
CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.
Contact: Mike Mahanay
Email: 238642@email4pr.com
Number: 800-642-3087