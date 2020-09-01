PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced two new Chromebooks as part of its new NL81 series of rugged Chromebooks today. The CTL Chromebook NL81 features the Intel Gemini Lake-R N4020 Processor while the CTL Chromebook NL81T runs on the latest Pentium N5030 Processor. Both also have Intel Wireless solution (Intel 9560) incorporating wireless speeds up to 1.7ghz.
Whether you are working from home, in the classroom or workplace, the NL81 and NL81T allow you to work smarter not harder. The classic CTL NL81 has a large 14" FHD anti-glare panel and the NL81T has a 14" 10-point multi-touch panel. Both are CTL's largest FHD panel Chromebooks so users can rely on consistent quality graphics while seamlessly multitasking. With the addition of a Pentium N5030 Processor in the NL81T model, there is a big step up in performance to get the most out of your Chromebook.
With an IP rated, drop-resistant design and non-slip texture, the NL81 and NL81T will last through the toughest of days and work environments. A water resistant keyboard and anti-peel keys also provide additional durability and protection. With an HD camera, HDMI ports and USB-C quick charge capabilities, employees or students can stay connected and productive. The CTL NL81 is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage while the NL81T model is packed with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both Chromebooks have available Google Drive storage as well.
The CTL Chromebook NL81 series models are designed to provide a secure and reliable connection whether working from home or on the go. CTL President, Erik Stromquist says, "As the need for technology increases in our current climate, CTL is proud to be filling the technology gap for students and workers alike. With ramped up processors and wireless speeds, we are confident our Chromebooks will deliver some of the best performance and functionality for those working from home and learning remotely."
The CTL NL81 and NL81T come with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping for the first year. Options to upgrade warranties are available.
The CTL Chromebook NL81 and NL81T models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex.
Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here.
About CTL
CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.
