PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the launch of its new Chromebook VX11 today. The Chromebook VX11 has a rugged yet convertible design and runs the latest Intel Gemini Lake processor (N4020) providing Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz.
The VX11 is equipped with a water-resistant keyboard, anti-peel keys and an anti-glare screen. With up to 12 hours of battery life and non-slip texture, this lightweight Chromebook has a 180-degree hinge allowing it to open completely flat.
The CTL Chromebook VX11 is designed to last and hold a secure connection with the fastest available processors to date. CTL President Erik Stromquist says, "We've been eager to release our latest Chromebook VX11. With improved Wi-Fi speeds and rugged build, we're pleased to release another reliable device that schools and enterprises can utilize for their everyday needs at an affordable price."
The VX11 Chromebook model comes with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2-way shipping for qualified educational institutions in the first year. Options to upgrade warranties are available.
The CTL Chromebook VX11 model is available for pre-order from CTL.net and can be purchased from resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex with an MSRP of $209.00.
Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here.
About CTL:
CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.
