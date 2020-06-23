CHANTILLY, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) continues to build upon its proven track record of excellence in delivering critical communications, collaboration, and security system solutions regardless of economic climate or global circumstance.
As the culmination of a partnership that entered preliminary stages late last year, Chicago-based private equity firm, Wind Point Partners has invested in CTSI, opening the door to even greater expansion and geographic growth. CTSI was most recently under the umbrella of Tower Arch Capital for a tenure that saw the company grow in size 2.5 times over.
CTSI has shown significant agility and progress during a rather uncertain beginning to 2020 that has forced many operations into a period of reduced activity.
"Since CTSI's founding, we have successfully grown our service capabilities, including enhanced managed and subscription services, while extending geographic reach by prioritizing the needs of our customers, partners and employees," CTSI CEO Gino Ruta said. "Our focus remains the same and with Wind Point's support, we will further expand those capabilities to better serve those constituencies and reach new markets."
Aimed at accelerating the benefits customers have come to expect from the company's growth and expansion, CTSI management will continue investing in the business to expand its breadth of service offerings and geographic reach through a combination of organic growth initiatives and acquisitions.
CTSI expects forward momentum to accelerate, with CTSI continuing to establish a position at the leading edge of an industry constantly growing more critical to enterprise productivity, communications and collaboration.
About CTSI
For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, and managed and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.
