PORTLAND, Maine, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading commercial drone trade show and conference in North America, have announced an impressive list of more than 70 exhibitors from around the globe who have already signed on to exhibit at the 2021 event, which will take place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV.
Hundreds of industry leading organizations have already committed their support for Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2021. "With more than half the exhibit floor already sold and over 250+ media and association partners from 6 continents signed on, Commercial UAV Expo Americas is firmly established as the leading event serving professionals integrating and operating commercial sUAS" said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "After a year unlike any other, the industry is excited to reconvene in person to connect, learn, and drive the industry forward."
The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:
A2Z Drone Delivery
Aerial Response Solutions
Aerospace Arizona Association
AgEagle
AgileMesh, Inc
Agrowing
Airborne Public Safety Association, Inc.
Airlogix
Air-Supply
Alynix - BAAM Tech
Applanix Corporation
Asociación de Profesionales de Drones
ATL Americas | YUNEEC
Autel Robotics
C-Astral Aerospace
Capitol Technology University
Cardinal Systems LLC
Carlson Software
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation
Commercial UAV Expo Europe
Commercial UAV News
Custom Power
DAT/EM Systems International
Doosan Mobility Innovation
DroneTV
DroneUp
Electronics Valley
Field of View LLC
Flyability
Fortress UAV
Frontier Precision
GeoCue Group Inc.
Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.
Hollywood Drones
Intel GEOSPATIAL
Kinetic Consulting
Kittyhawk
Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology
Leica Geosystems Inc.
LiDAR Magazine
LiDAR USA
LightWare LiDAR
Measure
MicaSense
My Case Builder
Nanomotion LTD
Northern Plains UAS Test Site
NVBAA
Phase One
Phoenix LiDAR Systems
Pix4D
Pixornino Studios
RIEGL USA
RIIS LLC
Robotic Skies
RuggON Corporation
Skydio
Skyward IO, Inc.
Sonoran Desert Institute
Sundance Media Group
Swift Tactical Systems
Terrafugia
Terrasolid Ltd
Tillamook UAS Test Range
Unmanned Systems Technology
VANTIS
Virtual Surveyor
VRMesh
Wavelabs Ltd.
WiBotic Inc.
Wingtra
xyHt Magazine
YellowScan
The last live edition of Commercial UAV Expo Americas in 2019 drew in 3,100 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 200+ presenters from over 50 countries. The full list of supporters and attendees who took part in the event can be found here. Special features of the 2021 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations, numerous networking functions, industry-specific roundtable discussions, vendor-delivered product previews, and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems. New this year, the UAM Summit, organized by Amsterdam Drone Week, will be a platform for knowledge-sharing about urban air mobility solutions.
Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2021 event will open in June – stay in the know.
About Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The next edition of its European sister event will take place December 7-9, 2021 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.
Commercial UAV Expo Americas is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV Expo Europe; Commercial UAV News; Geo Week comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week ENewsletter, SPAR 3D ENewsletter, AEC Next ENewsletter. For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
