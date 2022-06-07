Firm will prepare convenience store operators for the future state of the industry.
MAITLAND, Fla. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson, a Central-Florida based architecture and engineering firm, is set to kick off the Innovation Zone at this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) in Savannah, Georgia on June 21-22 at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.
Greg Simpson, the firm's chief executive officer, and Nathan Griffis, principal and convenience market leader, will give attendees of the exclusive content-rich executive summit critical tips on how to remain relevant, stand out and defeat barriers to entry… all while embracing future technologies.
"Food is the final frontier in the changing landscape of convenience and finding a way to create compelling food choices close to the customer's home is a big segment differentiator," explained Simpson. "The larger convenience brands already leverage quality food as an income driver. Technology and innovation can level the playing field so that smaller operators can compete and drive their revenue."
The firm's presentation, titled "Small is the New Big: The Future State of Convenience, Innovation and Food," will take a closer look at adoption, cost, hybridization and emerging technologies, and connect the puzzle pieces to prepare convenience store operators for the future state of the industry.
"We are excited to discuss the evolving state of convenience with a group that we believe are critical to the future success of the industry," Griffis said. "Our goal is to share vision and encourage these food service team members and leaders to continue innovating using new and existing technologies, while balancing the reality that one size fits one."
With the blurring of convenience, grocery and restaurants, Cuhaci Peterson is using its thought leadership, services and unique design solutions to help brands keep up with the evolving landscape.
"For convenience to stay convenient it has to continue to innovate. I mean they're accepting crypto," noted Griffis. "They have a little chip on their shoulder and they're always fighting against somebody bigger, whether it's grocery or otherwise. So, they have to continue to innovate."
