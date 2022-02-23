BENICIA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monica Hartinger today announced Cultivate Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The alliance will ensure that Cultivate Real Estate, with its caring and experienced real estate professionals who put clients first, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Since entering the real estate industry in 1992, Cultivate Real Estate founder and broker associate Hartinger has garnered a reputation for her passion for service, industry expertise, and thorough knowledge of the market. With this same commitment to integrity, compassion, and respect, she leads the Cultivate Real Estate team.
When working with Cultivate Real Estate, clients can expect a calm, orderly transaction, one in which every need is taken care of by Hartinger, her team, or the firm's vast network of elite professionals. All clients receive concierge services tailored to meet their needs, fierce negotiation tactics that center their best interests, and steady support long after the sale has been completed. Headquartered in Benicia, California, Cultivate serves clients throughout California, and Hartinger has plans to expand the brand to Nevada and Texas.
Partnering with Side will ensure Cultivate Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Cultivate Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Cultivate Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Cultivate Real Estate, we pride ourselves in offering customized real estate solutions that we curate for our clients," said Hartinger. "Partnering with Side grants us access to state-of-the-art technology, administrative, marketing, and legal services to bolster our proven systems, enabling us to spend more time building meaningful relationships with our clients as we help them achieve their real estate goals."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Cultivate Real Estate
Growing lasting relationships with clients is at the heart of Cultivate Real Estate. The team of professionals pairs local expertise with a passion for getting to know its clients personally. Buyers and sellers are provided with the guidance, tools, and technology they need to navigate the highly competitive market successfully. From start to finish and everything in between, the experience is curated for you, cultivated by us. For more information, visit https://www.homesbycultivate.com.
About Side
Side exclusively partners with the best agents in the industry, empowering them with proprietary technology and a powerful back-office support team. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
