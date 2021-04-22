SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culture Amp, the world's leading employee experience platform, today announced that its third-annual Culture First conference will be virtual for the first time, making it possible for HR and talent professionals all over the world to attend.
To accommodate its growing global community, Culture Amp will be hosting three single-day experiences starting with Culture First Americas on May 19, EMEA on June 9, and APAC on July 14.
"The goal of Culture First has always been to bring the HR and talent community together to share ideas, discuss challenges, and inspire one another. This year's theme, Humanity at Work is more important than ever, as this next transition period provides the opportunity for people to reset and redefine how they show up at work - be it in the office or remotely," said Didier Elzinga, CEO and Founder, Culture Amp. "Companies that shape their culture to focus on humanity at work - that listen to their people and support them to create and grow will have the competitive advantage."
Culture First is a conference for HR professionals, people leaders, and Culture First advocates who wish to make the world of work better. All attendees will learn from renowned thought leaders, skillful HR practitioners, and experts in the people and culture worlds on topics like the hybrid workforce, upskilling managers, building an anti-racist workplace, and more.
Headlining speakers for Culture First Americas include Susan David, Ph.D., and Professor Ibram X. Kendi.
Psychologist Susan David, Ph.D., founded and co-directs the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital of Harvard Medical School and is an Instructor in Psychology at Harvard University. As a renowned psychologist and expert on emotions, happiness, and achievement, David's TED talk, "The gift and power of emotional courage" has been viewed by almost 9 million people, while her book, Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life is a Wall Street Journal #1 bestseller.
Professor Ibram X. Kendi, is one of America's foremost historians, leading antiracist scholars, and a National Book Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of seven books, including How To Be An Antiracist. In 2020, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Culture First will also host breakout sessions organized into three distinct categories: Understand Your People; Build High-Performing Cultures; and Develop Your People. By speaking with its 3,500+ customers over the last year, Culture Amp has distilled down how the best companies are tackling each of these areas to create better workplaces and are excited to share that learning.
To register for Culture First Global and to access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and day-of surprises, please visit https://culturefirstglobal.cultureamp.com.
