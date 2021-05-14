SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culture Amp, the world's leading employee experience platform, today released the full agenda for its Culture First Americas conference which will be held virtually on May 19, 2021. In addition to headline speakers Susan David, Ph.D., and Professor Ibram X. Kendi attendees will hear from Kiera Connerty, Director of Talent Management at Major League Baseball, Susan Biancani, People Analytics Leader at Airbnb, Richard Taylor, VP of Employee Experience at Nasdaq and Diane Adams, Chief Culture and Talent Officer at Sprinklr.
The world has changed, and so have we. Culture Amp's community is now home to more than 100,000 people who believe in creating a better world of work. This conference is part of Culture Amp's commitment to amplify those experiences and inspire others to take action.
"We believe that the future needs to be focussed on the power of humanity at work. That's why at Culture First Americas, we're excited to bring to people cutting edge ideas on how to thrive during change, create antiracist organizations, foster belonging, and ultimately build more Culture First companies," said Didier Elzinga, CEO and Founder, Culture Amp.
Culture First is a conference for HR professionals, people leaders, and Culture First advocates who wish to make positive change in the workplace. All attendees will learn from renowned thought leaders, skillful HR practitioners, and experts in the people and culture worlds on topics like creating outstanding employee experiences, developing burn-out buffering skills, optimizing your teams to work in distributed conditions, building high-performance cultures, and more.
Culture First Americas Speaker Line-Up:
Ibram X. Kendi - How to create antiracist organizations
Professor Ibram X. Kendi, is one of America's foremost historians, leading antiracist scholars, and a National Book Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of seven books, including How To Be An Antiracist. In 2020, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Susan David - Why is Emotional Agility so important in our organizations today?
Psychologist Susan David, Ph.D., founded and co-directs the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital of Harvard Medical School and is an Instructor in Psychology at Harvard University. As a renowned psychologist and expert on emotions, happiness, and achievement, David's TED talk, "The gift and power of emotional courage" has been viewed by almost 9 million people, while her book, Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life is a Wall Street Journal #1 bestseller.
Kiera Connerty - How do we create unforgettable experiences for our employees just like we do for our fans?
Kiera is a member of the Talent Management team at Major League Baseball, focused on building an inspiring workplace for the central office employees. Kiera previously worked at the National Basketball Association, where she spent nearly five years helping to build HR capability at the league office. Prior to the NBA, Kiera served in the United States Army as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
Lars Schmidt - Building a culture first company in 2021: A multiview perspective
Lars Schmidt is the Founder of the Redefining HR Accelerator (growth community for modern HR) and Amplify (an HR executive search and consulting firm). In this interactive session Lars will be leading a discussion with Beverly Carmichael, a Board Director at Leaf Group, Diane Adams, Chief Culture and Talent Officer at Sprinklr and Mai Ton, Chief People Officer at Kickstarter.
To register for Culture First Americas and to access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and day-of surprises, please visit https://culturefirstglobal.com/americas.
About Culture Amp
Culture Amp is the world's leading employee experience platform, helping organizations build a better word of work. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by 4,000+ customers including Aegon, Airbnb, Go Cardless, KIND Snacks, McDonald's, Salesforce and Slack. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York City, Culture Amp is recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and one of the most innovative workplace companies by Fast Company. Culture Amp is backed by leading venture capital funds, including Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Blackbird Ventures and Sequoia Capital China. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.
