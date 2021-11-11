LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood on the Risers sheds light on how prominent PTSD is and has been within the military/veteran community. With this in mind, 20% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Warrior National Foundation. With any purchase from the BOTR Collection, you will have access to watch the short film, as well as access to exclusive ticket holder benefits.
Blake Elder, owner of Rockhill Studios, is embracing the future of NFTs in the film industry. "We are thrilled to partner with Cuneiform to explore this cutting-edge distribution model. Short films have always been challenged with distribution, and this new technology will allow filmmakers to bring their short films to life and connect with fans in a new and exciting way."
For media inquiries, please contact Bron at bron[at]cuneiform[dot]ai.
About Rockhill Studios
Founded by Blake and Kerri Elder, Rockhill Studios is an internationally recognized multi platform production company, creating innovative stories with an emphasis on Social Impact Entertainment. Based in Arkansas, Rockhill Studios' films have been released through Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate, Samuel Goldwyn, Vudu and many more.
About Cuneiform Inc
Cuneiform is a Web3 (Ethereum/Blockchain) production and distribution streaming platform. By empowering creators to feature their content, they are also innovating the traditional box office ticket system and promoting fans to engage with the content they love.
Closer to Content.
Closer to Community.
Closer to Creators.
Media Contact
Bron Hager, Cuneiform Inc, 5122892202, bron@cuneiform.ai
SOURCE Cuneiform Inc