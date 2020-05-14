ADDISON, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curantis Solutions, LLC, the software solutions company focused exclusively on serving the hospice and palliative care sector, announces that Deb Merricks has joined its leadership team as Chief Sales Officer.
Merricks is a healthcare sales executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in the post-acute information technology space. She has extensive proven results in business development, sales leadership and increasing share in market segments including both early stage and well established Electronic Medical Records (EMR) organizations.
She recently served in a senior sales executive role with Cerner Corporation in the post-acute market.
Merricks began her career as an ER nurse and soon assumed roles in management which subsequently led to opportunities in post-acute EMR sales and management. She is an RN graduate of the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and received her BBA at Averett University in Virginia.
John Carreker, Curantis CEO and founder, said, "Deb brings us the ideal mix of talent and experience to take our innovative end-to-end hospice and palliative care solutions to hospice companies who need the efficiency, operational insights, and compliance they provide. As part of our executive team, she will play a critical role in steering strategy and policy for the organization, as well as managing the sales team and executing Curantis Solutions' sales plan for business development and revenue growth."
Merricks said, "It will be a pleasure to take the Curantis solution to the marketplace. From my role as an RN, I know how caregivers will value this tool that empowers them with cost-effective, intuitive tools for an improved patient experience. And as a long-time technology sales exec, I recognize the innovative quality of the technology itself, designed exclusively for the hospice and palliative care sector."
About Curantis Solutions
Curantis Solutions, dedicated to Advancing Care through Innovation, delivers value to hospice and palliative care companies and their patients through its innovative and integrated end-to-end cloud-based management software solutions. Curantis allows palliative care and hospice companies to increase clinical, operational and financial efficiencies, and to focus on healthy growth while providing enhanced, coordinated patient care. For more information on Curantis Solution's software solutions, please visit www.curantissolutions.com