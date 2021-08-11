LOS ANGELES, August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced it has selected Curbio, the leading home improvement company for real estate agents and their clients, as the winner of the "Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year" award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Realtors® partner with Curbio to complete home improvement projects that help them achieve their clients' buying and selling goals quickly, and without the hassle. Curbio manages and executes projects both big and small, with no minimums or maximums tied to its pay-at-closing model. The home improvement company, built by construction experts and technology innovators, has created a new renovation experience specifically to meet the needs of agents and their clients. Curbio completes projects 65% faster than the average contractor and prides itself on making improvements that get homes on the market fast and sold for more.
Curbio leverages technology to streamline the home improvement process for Realtors® and their clients. It all starts with a same-day estimate delivered virtually. Once projects start, agents and their clients are kept up to date with regular photo, video, and text updates via the Curbio app, ensuring peace-of-mind on every project.
"We are honored to be chosen as the Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year by PropTech Breakthrough, especially in such a burgeoning field. Not only are we making home improvement accessible for all with our fix now, pay later model, but we are the largest company to manage and execute on these projects, ultimately saving agents and their clients hours of stressing about and managing projects," said Olivia Mariani, Director of Marketing at Curbio. "Traditional contractors aren't set up to support home improvement for real estate transactions. Whether it's a fresh coat of paint, minor inspection repairs or a complete kitchen remodel, our turnkey approach, trusted team, and all-in-one app help Realtors® make home improvement easy for every client."
The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"Home improvement projects can be stressful and emotional for homeowners and agents. Unreliable contractors who don't show up on time and are in no rush to complete the project just make the situation worse," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Curbio is making real estate move by redefining what the home improvement industry represents: speed, transparency, and reliability. They are our choice for 'Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year.' Congratulations!"
Curbio's growth is fueled by rapid market expansion and strategic partnerships with brokerages across the US, including Long & Foster, Coldwell Banker Bain, @properties, and eXp Realty.
About PropTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com
About Curbio
Curbio partners with real estate agents and homeowners to deliver a streamlined home improvement experience powered by technology and designed to get every home ready for market or move-in quickly. Curbio's turnkey approach, app, and fix now, pay later terms allow REALTORS® and their clients to confidently take on home improvement projects of all sizes when real estate transactions are on the line. Trusted by more than 800 brokerages nationwide, Curbio is making real estate move and helping agents and their clients get to closing quickly and with peace of mind. For more information, visit Curbio.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, PropTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@PropTechbreakthrough.com
Olivia Mariani, Curbio, 810-300-9432, omariani@curbio.com
SOURCE PropTech Breakthrough