NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named CureApp to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.
The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.
"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."
Kohta Satake, M.D. President and CEO, CureApp,Inc
It is an incredible honor to have CureApp selected as one of the "Digital Health 150 Companies" again this year. Software and app-based therapeutics have the potential to produce a therapeutic effect that matches and exceeds current medical treatments that rely on medicinal drugs and medical devices. Apps can be used to improve lifestyle choices and prompt behavioral changes to treat the root cause of ailments while minimizing drug prescriptions, helping cut down on medical costs. Therapeutic apps continue to attract attention the world over, with many companies pursuing research and development in this area, and CureApp currently stands as the only company performing clinical trials in multiple disease areas. Looking ahead, we will continue to work as a leading company in the therapeutic app industry, accelerating research and development with a view to spreading therapeutic apps for various ailments in Japan and abroad, while continually striving to provide patients the world over with new treatment options.
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
CureApp's products embrace the power of technology and the deep medical knowledge of healthcare professionals to effectively provide patient-tailored personalized guidance. Encouraging patients to improve their lifestyle by raising their awareness and changing their behavior ultimately leads to the improvement of their disease conditions. CureApp was the first company to launch DTx clinical studies in Japan, pioneering the field. In 2019, they completed a large-scale phase III randomized control trial for their first product for nicotine addiction, which is currently under review for the first-ever DTx regulatory approval in Japan. Development and clinical trials on therapeutic applications for hypertension and NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) are also underway. They founded their U.S. subsidiary last year to leverage their advancement in the field in Japan and begin to rollout a global operation.
Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:
- The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
- The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
- Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.
The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):
98Point6
Abacus Insights
AbCellera Biologics
Aetion
Akili Interactive Labs
Alan
Aledade
Alpha Health
Arterys
Atomwise
Avail Medsystems
Axial Healthcare
Babyscripts
Bend Financial
Bigfoot Biomedical
Bind Benefits
Biofourmis
Biointellisense
Bright Health
Bright.MD
BrightInsight
Brightside Benefit
Cala Health
Capsule
Caption Health
Carbon Health
Carrot Fertility
Cedar
Celsius Therapeutics
ChromaCode
Cityblock Health
CMR Surgical
Concerto HealthAI
Cricket Health
Cue Health
CureApp
Current Health
Dental Monitoring
Devoted Health
DispatchHealth
DNAnexus
Doctolib
Doctor On Demand
Dreem
Eko
Element Science
Evidation Health
Firefly Health
Folx Health
Freenome
Galileo Health
Genome Medical
GRAIL
GYANT
HaloDoc
Happify Health
Healthy.io
Healx
Heartbeat
Hims & Hers
Hinge Health
icometrix
iLoF
Incredible Health
Infervision
Innovaccer
Insilico Medicine
Insitro
Iora Health
K Health
Kaia Health
Karius
Kindbody
Komodo Health
League
LeanTaaS
LetsGetChecked
Livi
Lunit
Lyra Health
Mahmee
Mammoth Biosciences
Maven Clinic
Medable
Medbanks Network Technology
Medically Home Group
MediTrust Health
Meru Health
Mindbloom
Mindstrong
Modern Fertility
Mojo Vision
mPharma
nference
Notable
Nuvo Group
Olive
Omada Health
Oncology Analytics
Onera Health
Oscar Health
Oura
OWKIN
PAIGE.AI
Parsley Health
PathAI
Pear Therapeutics
Perspectum
PharmEasy
ProteinQure
Protenus
Quartet Health
Qure.ai
RDMD
Ready Responders
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Redox
Ro
Saama Technologies
Science 37
Sema4
Somatus
SonarMD
SOPHiA Genetics
Subtle Medical
Taimei Technology
Tempus
Tencent Trusted Doctors
Thrive Earlier Detection
TriNetX
Truepill
Twistle
TytoCare
Unite Us
Unlearn
Valencell
Verana Health
Vesta Healthcare
Vicarious Surgical
VillageMD
Vim
Vineti
Virta Health
Viz.ai
We Doctor
Wellth
Winterlight Labs
Xealth
XtalPi
Zebra Medical Vision
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About CureApp
CureApp, Inc. is a MedTech start-up company that performs research and development and produces software as a medical device for disease treatments based on advanced software technology and medical evidence. CureApp pursues the research and development of "Digital Therapeutics", a disease treatment app, to establish a new form of medical service in Japan with a concept of "an app that cures diseases"."Digital Therapeutics" draws on a daily therapeutic process tailored to each patient to provide new therapeutic effects through analysis and guidance based on medical knowledge and evidence. Encouraging patients to improve their habits through raising their awareness and changing their behavior may also contribute to disease improvement.
At present, the development status of "Digital Therapeutics" is as follows.
- Nicotine Addiction Digital Therapeutics (Randomized control trial completed in May 2019): Jointly developed with Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Keio University School of Medicine. The first large-scale DTx RCT was completed in May 2019. It is currently under review for regulatory approval.
- Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Digital Therapeutics: Jointly developed with The University of Tokyo Hospital. Phase I clinical research began in October 2016, and a multicenter phase II clinical study began in April 2018.
- Hypertension Digital Therapeutics: Jointly developed with Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Jichi Medical University School of Medicine. Currently undergoing a phase III clinical trial that started in December 2019.