DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion Holdings LLC, a full-service product and package consumer insights firm focused on driving business impact, today announced another diverse addition to its insights collective. Effective November 1, Curion will acquire Ravel (formerly Smith Dahmer Associates), an established consumer research firm with deep expertise in qualitative and quantitative research, as well as product and service ideation.
"The partnership between Ravel and Curion provides clients a holistic research approach that captures insights from ideation to launching on shelves, and everything in between," said Sean Bisceglia, Chief Executive Officer of Curion. "When appointed CEO in 2018, I saw an opportunity to expand Curion's legacy in sensory testing into greater product and consumer understanding. With the acquisition of Ravel and its quantitative and qualitative stack of methodologies, we'll greatly expand our capabilities and take another step towards fulfilling that vision."
"Our focus, as always, is to give our clients inspiration to generate great ideas and the confidence to make big decisions," said Tammy Levi, Managing Director of Ravel. "Our creative thinking, together with Curion's product and package testing expertise, will enable us to provide clients with a broader range of insights across the entire customer journey."
Curion's approach to it's M&A strategy, can best be described as "actions speak louder than words," according to Bisceglia. "Curion's acquisition of Ravel marks our second significant transaction in less than a year," he said. "We're activating a strategic plan that's creating a different kind of research and insights powerhouse that's clearly needed in the markets we serve."
Equally rooted in strategic growth and a commitment to full-service insights excellence, Curion's acquisition of Ravel points to strong growth and more bold moves in 2022, Bisceglia adds, "We're committed to building an insights source that's unique in our market. The addition of Ravel is a vital step to revolutionizing product and consumer understanding."
About Curion:
Curion provides world-class quantitative and qualitative product insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine not only what products consumers like but why they are liked and how. As a result, Curion clients mitigate the risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its disruptive methods and approaches, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class data insights. In 2019 alone, Curion tested 127,000 consumers across its San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta metropolitan-area facilities.
About Ravel:
Ravel offers fresh qualitative, quantitative and ideation methodologies to extract customer insight and knit it together to create stories that inspire our clients to accomplish bold, new goals for their brands and businesses. Ravel clients operate in the durable goods, retail, healthcare and CPG categories.
