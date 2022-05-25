The cURL Project and wolfSSL are happy to announce the annual cURL Developers Conference, cURL Up, is happening this year in San Francisco!!!
SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The cURL Project and wolfSSL are happy to announce the annual cURL Developers Conference, cURL Up, is happening this year in San Francisco!!!
On June 6th wolfSSL will be in San Francisco, at the Fort Mason Firehouse, hosting cURL Up 2022. cURL Up is an annual user/developers conference, where we will have a chance to discuss everything regarding cURL as well as the future of cURL. It is the only time of year where we get to meet fellow curl hackers in person. The best kind of day!
This is the first time cURL Up will be held outside of Europe. This is an intimate and friendly meetup where you will have the opportunity to talk to Daniel Stenberg, founder and maintainer of cURL, as well as other speakers and sponsors about cURL and related technologies.
"The state of Cookies in 2022", "Status of experimental code in cURL", "curl security, past and present, attacks and mitigations", "HTTP/3 with curl", and "Post-Quantum curl" are just a few of the talks happening at cURL Up this year. Full details can be found here, more information and details will be made available as we get closer to the event.
This is a great opportunity to meet with wolfSSL engineering leadership, our CTO/Co-Founder Todd Ouska, Engineering Manager David Garske, and Lead Engineer Tesfa Mael will be in attendance. Whether your project involves cURL or just wolfSSL, we look forward to supporting your projects.
Follow this link to the cURL Up 2022 registration page. Join to talk cURL, enjoy fabulous tacos, and get some awesome swag.
There are only 100 slots available, get your tickets before it's sold out!
Follow this link to register for cURL Up 2022: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curl-up-tickets-323435693867
Learn more here: https://www.wolfssl.com/curl-up-2022-wolfssl/
Media Contact
Kajal Sapkota, wolfSSL, 1 4255032347, kajal@wolfssl.com
SOURCE wolfSSL