Millions face potential eviction as current CDC Covid 19 related moratoriums are set to expire at the end of June 30, 2021 and greater confusion may continue as both landlords and tenants search for an answer to the back rent crisis. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com states: "Confusion over evictions and rent repayment, as well as federal relief, may continue for some months and a best practice remains for all landlords and property managers to work with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency, such as TenantScreeningUSA.com, to stay compliant with laws that govern tenant screening."
There are a variety of paths that may be taken if the CDC Covid 19 Eviction Moratorium ends on June 30, 2021. Some states are beginning to take measures to extend beyond the federal deadline while a court case is attempting to get the moratorium eliminated via legal action.
From National Law Review on June 7, 2021:
As detailed in a recent alert, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, in Alabama Association of Realtors v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not have authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium (CDC Order) under the Public Health Service Act (PHSA). Since the decision, there has been a spate of activity in that case and throughout the country regarding the CDC Order and its enforceability. With the CDC Order set to expire on 30 June 2021 and increasingly encouraging national COVID-19 data, it seems less likely that the CDC Order will remain in place for an extended period. Individual states, however, may ultimately keep certain pandemic protection measures in place in order to protect residential tenants. While landlords and tenants await an official decision from the CDC about a further extension of the moratorium, courts will continue to rule on the enforceability of the CDC Order. (1)
Tenants' Rights advocates in the state of Washington are pushing the governor to extend past the June 30, 2021 deadline.
From The Seattle Times on June 4, 2021:
Housing advocacy groups and the City of Seattle urged Gov. Jay Inslee this week to hold off on lifting the statewide eviction moratorium until support programs are in place to keep renters from losing their homes in vast numbers.
Instead of lifting the moratorium all at once, the letter to Inslee proposes a county-by-county approach that would roll back the moratorium only after a county is effectively distributing rental assistance and has set up programs to help tenants. The letter also asks Inslee to extend a prohibition on rent increases for one year. (2)
Almeida concludes: "Other states, such as Colorado and Oregon, are searching for longer term resolution to the impending eviction crisis, but one thing remains clear. Partnering with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency, such as TenantScreeningUSA.com, remains a best practice to stay ahead of potential change to laws governing tenant screening."
TenantScreeningUSA.com provides full-service tenant screening for landlords and property managers of any size and can greatly assist in remaining fully compliant with all existing law governing tenant screening. With a highly trained and experienced staff, TenantScreeningUSA.com can provide help to landlords and property managers with all their tenant screening needs.
