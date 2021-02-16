NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates is launching a complimentary six-part webinar series for elementary educators. Teach Forward: Innovations in Reading will kick off on February 25th and run every Thursday until April 1. Teach Forward will showcase a variety of timely, research-based practices around knowledge development, culturally responsive pedagogy, and the power of proven scaffolds that bring all students to grade-level text.

"The world of reading never stands still. We are excited to share some fresh ideas for authentic engagement in classrooms where rigor and wonder align," said Elizabeth Bassford, Associate Vice President for Content and Implementation at Curriculum Associates. "This webinar series provides educators with the latest innovations from a trusted team of experts and practitioners in the field. We invite educators to join us for all six sessions and Teach Forward in 2021."

The Teach Forward: Innovations in Reading series includes:

  • Scaffolds for Content Equity on February 25, 2021
  • Culturally Responsive Classrooms on March 4, 2021
  • Knowledge Begets Knowledge on March 11, 2021
  • A Look at Lessons through an i-Ready Lens on March 18, 2021
  • i-Ready Reading Instruction on March 25, 2021
  • Raising Word Awareness on April 1, 2021

All webinars will be held at 3 p.m. ET and last for 45 minutes.

Educators who attend all six of the webinars will be entered into a drawing to win a variety of prizes, including Visa gift cards, snack boxes, and more.

To learn more and to register for the upcoming webinars, visit CVent.Me/2K8rkr.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact:

Kati Elliott              

Charlotte Fixler



KEH Communications        

Curriculum Associates



(410) 975-9638          

(978) 901-6066



Kati@kehcomm.com      

CFixler@cainc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curriculum-associates-launches-new-webinar-series-to-support-educators-with-reading-instruction-301229023.html

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.