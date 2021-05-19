CUPERTINO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Curriki, a 501c3 non-profit learning technology provider, announced that its content authoring platform CurrikiStudio was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the "Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution" category. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. It's a complete turn-key solution for building, delivering, and maintaining interactive learning content.
"We're extremely honored to be considered as a finalist for the CODiE awards. This past year has really underscored the need for automation in the delivery of online learning. We want to help educators engage learners in a more meaningful way by giving them easy-to-use free tools to create interactive learning content - and doing so we feel we can make an impact in the K-12 and Higher education landscape," says CEO, Abby Ross.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries. CurrikiStudio was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
About Curriki
Curriki is a non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared - for over a decade. In July 2020, launched its flagship product CurrikiStudio. CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open, interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. With turnkey authoring and publishing tools, Curriki enables educators and enterprises to create and manage dynamic learning experiences, without any coding knowledge required. We aim to make every aspect of the process simpler, faster, and affordable. To learn more about CurrikiStudio visit: https://www.curriki.org/studio/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
