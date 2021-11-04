CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curriki a non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared, announced today the launch of its new Authoring Experience capabilities.
Curriki launched its flagship product, CurrikiStudio last year to meet the growing demand of virtual learning. CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. The new suite of authoring experience tools help provide aspiring learning designers with a variety of new layouts and templates to accelerate the creation of interactive digital courses, including interactive video, a dynamic adaptive presentation, and column format for flexible lesson design.
CurrikiStudio is a complete turn-key solution for building, delivering, and maintaining interactive learning content, all in one place. Curriki CEO Abby Ross shares insights, "With a community of over 6,000 authors building courses on CurrikiStudio, we knew it was critical to empower them with easy-to-use tools that streamline the creation of intuitive and engaging courses for their audience. The layouts and templates are designed to be flexible so that any author across a diverse range of organizations can use them to quickly launch an interactive course."
This intuitive and smarter course design is one of the ways Curriki is aiming to empower educators, especially during a time of increased demand for distance learning solutions. "We believe anyone can be a learning designer. Our goal is to reduce the barriers by providing free and easy to use technology tools to create courses that are interactive by design and engaging for learners," says Ross.
CurrikiStudio's new co-authoring capabilities will help partner organizations like Freedom Learning Group, the leading educational courseware, content, and services provider powered by a global remote workforce of Military Spouses & Veterans. Freedom Learning Group specializes in educational content development, instructional design, assessment writing, e-Learning, audio-video services, copy editing, and project management. The new co-authoring features will enhance collaboration and empower their subject matter experts across 40 states and 10 countries to easily collaborate and deliver high quality solutions to their customers.
"These new tools will help our teams build more engaging and impactful content. We can now have grade-level or departmental teams build curriculum with each other, sharing ideas and iterating together," says Elizabeth O'Brien, Freedom Learning Group, CEO. Curriki is committed to taking feedback from expert instructional designers like Freedom Learning Group to continue to iterate on these tools to ensure it is a streamlined user experience.
About Curriki http://www.curriki.org
Try CurrikiStudio:
To leverage CurrikiStudio to scale and deliver their organization's curriculum experiences. The free content authoring tool provides over 50 mobile-first activities including interactive multimedia, images, games, virtual tours, and simulations, and one-click publishing to Learning Management Systems. To learn more about becoming a CurrikiStudio Showcase Partner, please submit an inquiry.
About Freedom Learning Group:
Freedom Learning Group, LLC has created thousands of remote, flexible contract opportunities for U.S. Military Spouses and Veterans since 2017, as a full-service educational content and courseware provider supporting publishers, colleges and universities, and learning companies. They specialize in content development and review, ADA/Section 508 accessibility compliance, and high-quality education and training solutions. Connect with FLG through their website at http://www.freedomlearninggroup.com and on social media through Facebook and LinkedIn.
