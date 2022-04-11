Currux Vision pioneers the deployment of industrial grade AI to monitor and manage transportation infrastructure. The Currux Vision turn-key, integrated system includes the AI server that is designed, manufactured, and assembled in Texas, USA.
HOUSTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currux Vision, the pioneer of AI based Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") and solutions company, today announced the award of a five-year contract with the City of San José, California. San José, recently recognized as the Most Innovative City for the second consecutive year, will use this platform to control its city intersections and roadways to meet its goals to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries, reduce congestion and car emissions, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.
Currux Vision delivers real time, autonomous control systems for traffic management including detection, big data analytics and alerts, connected vehicle infrastructure, and continuous machine learning using the existing infrastructure. It can be used at the edge or in hybrid-cloud / cloud-based configurations that can work for any agency. The use of existing infrastructure creates significant ROI for agencies while delivering safety and efficiency for installation.
Texas based Currux Vision is one of the very few industry players that is designing, manufacturing, and assembling its systems in the USA.
"We are honored to be awarded this contract and to partner with the City of San José to pioneer the use of industrial grade AI in ITS." Alex Colosivschi, Founder and CEO of Currux Vision.
About Currux Vision LLC
Currux Vision (https://currux.vision) uses the latest in AI, machine learning, and computer vision to provide unique ITS platforms which enable informed decisions to improve the quality of life. Currux Vision is used by DOTs and municipalities throughout the U.S. and has processed billions of traffic data points. Designed from the ground up, this fully integrated platform works with existing infrastructure and securely and rapidly operates within an agency's network. Currux Vision sets the stage for interconnected, intelligent infrastructure that will continue to innovate cost-effective ways to best reduce congestion, lower emissions, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.
About the City of San José
With more than one million residents, San José is one of the most diverse large cities in the United States and is Northern California's largest city and the 10th largest city in the nation. San José's transformation into a global innovation center has resulted in one of the largest concentrations of technology companies and expertise in the world. It was named Most Innovative City Government in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government in November, 2020 and December, 2021.
