BOSTON, Mass. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Sprouts, a network of child care centers in New England is partnering with Curry College to help those who dedicate their careers to helping our youngest children thrive.
On Saturday, May 7, early educators and those who care for young children from across the state will gather on the campus of Curry College for a one-day conference called "The Power of Identity: Bringing Your Whole Self to the Classroom." The day is devoted to learning more about anti-bias early education, responsive relationships, and the role of empathy and emotional intelligence in building optimal learning and working spaces.
"The conference will serve as an exploration of the many interactions early educators have with children – and how those interactions can support, respect, and affirm their identities. Ensuring early ed. classrooms are open, welcoming, and nurturing spaces for children in their most formative years is among the most vital work in our field," says Dotty Alexander, Ed.D., Professor of Education at Curry.
Victor L Bradley Jr., anti-bias/racist education expert, and keynote speaker for the conference was quick to recognize this unique opportunity to further extend the reach of his research and practices:
"My approach to teaching and learning has always focused on play-based classroom environments – alongside a deep commitment to social justice, racial and gender rights, and economic fairness," says Victor. "Navigating these principles in a meaningful way can create difficult conversations for teachers at any point in their careers. It calls for a calm, cool, reassuring approach – and I look forward to leaning on my 30 years of experience to bring the appropriate level of nuance and compassion."
"The Power of Identity: Bringing Your Whole Self to the Classroom" is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 8:30 am – 1 pm. The event will take place at Learning Commons 101 at Curry College, 1071 Blue Hill Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. Ticket discounts are available for students and educators. Full details are available on the event registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-identity-tickets-317718082337
About Little Sprouts
Little Sprouts is an award-winning network of experienced, engaged, and compassionate early educators dedicated to making lasting, positive differences for children and families. Our expert teachers and directors deliver high-quality care and essential early education to thousands of children in our Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, our Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and our Heartworks Schools and Loveworks Child Care Centers in Vermont. In addition, our play-based curriculum and commitment to practicing NAEYC's Anti-Bias Early Education support healthy childhood development and model the power of responsive relationships across all of our schools and communities.
About Curry College
Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 22 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and visual arts program. Visit us on the web at http://www.curry.edu.
