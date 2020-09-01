LEDC_Logo.jpg
By Light Engine Design Corp.

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL), has secured a distribution center in Raleigh, North Carolina to more expeditiously serve commercial and retail horticultural clients. CMGL's award-winning, ETL-certified Harvester® utilizes a proprietary phosphor for a true full spectrum delivery that is equipped with supplemental red LEDs to ensure the highest quality and maximum yields for flowering plants.  Harvester® LEDs also feature specialized optics to tighten delivery and concentrate more photons on the target crop.

"With the emergence of CMGL's expanded affiliate and online retail programs, having a centralized distribution center with locations in both Texas and North Carolina will greatly reduce the time needed to get Harvesters® to our horticultural clients," remarked Robert Manes, CMGL's COO, "We currently have clients producing north of 1.6g/W using the Harvester® and now we have the ability to facilitate this level of performance to new clients faster than ever before; it's a very exciting time for us."

We are truly grateful for the support of TLED shareholders. Please join the conversation on our TLED supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/lightenginedesign. The company diligently posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJhCXtYw55eLRkkiSDZQFQ).

About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.