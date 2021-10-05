NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.07 billion is expected in the Curved TV Market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the curved TV market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as increasing demand for augmented experiences, long life span of curved televisions, and efficient utilization of power will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The curved TV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- HD
- UHD
- Display Size
- Up To 43 Inches
- 55-64 Inches
- 48-50 Inches
- Greater Than 65 Inches
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the Curved TV Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Factors such as high cost of curved TV, threat from substitutes, and the curve-limits viewing angles will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the curved TV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist curved TV market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the curved TV market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the curved TV market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of curved TV market vendors
Curved TV Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.30%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.21
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
