HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, a technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Custom Computer Specialists to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists offers their clients the confidence that they are working with a team that has deep technological experience to protect and maintain their infrastructure. While no amount of technology can secure an environment, it's important to have a strong foundation which comes from partnering with an experienced technology solutions provider who can design, operate and optimize their technology.
"We are honored to be named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List. This follows our recent achievement of being named to CRN's MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category. I'm proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to the success of our clients," said Gregory Galdi, President and founder of Custom Computer Specialists. "We like to say that it's not enough to be happy with your IT, you have to be confident with your IT. If you're confident that your IT will work and that your data is safe then we will have done our job."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."
CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our clients improve their competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. To learn more about our innovative solutions please contact us at 800.598.8989 or visit us at www.customonline.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
