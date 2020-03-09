GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusto Digital, a custom software design and development consultancy, announces a deeper investment and focus on health technology with Augusto Health IT.
Augusto Health IT has the technical expertise, knowledge, and experience to take a big vision and execute software solutions. Augusto Health IT has proven success in health technology with companies like Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), Semma Health, Candela, AC3 Health and OrbitalRX.
"The changes in health tech right now are a huge challenge as well as a huge opportunity for a better health system in the United States," says founder Brian Anderson. "The mandates being announced by the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for Health Information Technology continue to change the game and Health Information Exchanges (HIE)'s are working to stay at the forefront of these changes. That's where Augusto Health IT can help."
A core challenge for health technology is Interoperability, which is the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information. The goal is a seamless patient experience where a person can walk into any hospital and the medical providers there can see a medical history for that patient to provide them the best care possible. Interoperability and health analytics bring more visibility to what is actually happening to public health initiatives, help to reduce national healthcare costs, enable better investments and ultimately lead to better outcomes.
This is a challenge because historically every hospital system, insurance company, private practice provider, etc have used their own version of software and computer systems for tracking and storing data. Now the ONC has dictated that all of these systems must be able to talk to each other and share information. As a result, HIE's have been created to help providers and payers ensure they are compliant with federal mandates.
Augusto Health IT has decades of experience in software design and development and is positioned to help HIE's, like MiHIN, with integrations, software solutions, cloud and database development, custom applications and test environments needed to execute on the ONC's mandates plus the visions that the HIE's themselves may have.
Learn more at www.augustohealthit.com