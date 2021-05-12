FREDERICK, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orases, a custom software development firm, recently released a handbook for business owners interested in acquiring custom SaaS applications and transitioning to a SaaS business model. This educational guide provides readers with in-depth information on the benefits of developing a custom SaaS application, what to consider when transitioning to a SaaS business model and what to expect during the development of a custom SaaS application.
The team of Maryland custom software developers at Orases begins by explaining what SaaS applications are and the basics of the SaaS business model. They continue by educating readers on the benefits of adopting a SaaS business model such as, the benefits of having a recurring stream of revenue, the above-average rate of adoption among users and the ability to easily improve and update products.
After listing the benefits that come from developing a custom SaaS application and adopting the SaaS business model, Orases continues by outlining what businesses should consider before transitioning to a SaaS business model. This particular section goes into great detail on the various types of SaaS pricing models, listing the pros and cons of each, and the types of SaaS pricing strategies that often yield the best results. This extensive section wraps up with a detailed explanation of important technical considerations that should be factored in when moving to a SaaS business model.
In addition to educating readers on the different types of SaaS pricing models and strategies to consider, Orases also provides valuable information describing what can be expected during the SaaS application development lifecycle. This section covers every step of the development process, from planning to deployment, adding useful guides and visualizations throughout.
The Maryland custom software development firm has been developing unique and innovative custom SaaS applications since 2000 for businesses within all types of industries. Orases has been recognized for their exceptional SaaS application development capabilities by well known review sites such as Clutch, AppFutura and Inc.com. Orases is headquartered at 5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, MD 21704 and also has satellite offices located in Washington D.C. and Chicago. The custom software development firm can be reached by calling 301.756.5527 or by visiting their website at https://orases.com/.
Media Contact
Nick Damoulakis, Orases, +1 301-756-5527, elijah@321webmarketing.com
SOURCE Orases