More than 46,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year.
BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), was named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.
The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 46,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.
Originally founded in the Netherlands in 2010, BlueConic established its US headquarters in 2014 and has helped define and shape the CDP category from its infancy. With a commitment to a privacy-by-design philosophy, it was the first to market with an end-to-end consent management solution native to its platform ahead of GDPR, CCPA, and subsequent data privacy legislation, and was also the first CDP to announce a data clean room solution to empower companies as they navigate broader changes related to third-party data deprecation.
Today, over 300 companies worldwide use BlueConic to unify and activate customer data as the engine of business growth in a privacy-first era. Earlier this year, the company received a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners to help further its mission of putting privacy-compliant first-party data into the hands of business teams when and where they need it to transform customer relationships and unleash growth.
"Modern privacy laws, evolving technology standards, and changing consumer behaviors are forcing companies to transform their business models and put first-party data at the forefront," said Cory Munchbach, president and COO of BlueConic. "It's extremely gratifying to receive this type of validation from our customers and partners – a true testament to the transformative ability of our platform and the expertise, partnership, and empathy we bring to all of our customer engagements."
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
