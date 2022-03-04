NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The customer information system market will be driven by factors such as growing demand for cloud-based CIS offerings. The market size is expected to increase by USD 378.37 mn from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.38%. Technavio analyzes the market by deployment (cloud and on-premises) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The customer information system market covers the following areas:
Customer Information System Market Sizing
Customer Information System Market Forecast
Customer Information System Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The growing demand for cloud-based CIS offerings is one of the key factors driving the growth of the customer information system market. Enterprises have increased their IT spending on cloud computing strategies. This is expected to accelerate the adoption of CIS. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services worldwide has created growth opportunities for cloud-based applications. The advantages of cloud computing, such as scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, are compelling enterprises to adopt cloud architecture for their business models. The adoption of cloud computing also reduces the need for a dedicated IT support team and can reduce operational costs. The rise in the volume of customer information and the lack of storage are encouraging enterprises to adopt CIS. It provides scalability and flexibility as well as business advantages such as process alignment, business consistency, and collaborations across an enterprise. These benefits are increasing the demand for CIS. The adoption of CIS is also expected to grow among SMEs across industries such as the utility and gas industries.
The data security concerns and cyberattacks will challenge the customer information system market during the forecast period. Enterprises, including SMEs and large enterprises, use cloud-based CIS, which provides various advantages such as low upfront costs, flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. Though CIS solutions offer numerous benefits, there are security and privacy concerns. Enterprises are facing revenue losses and significant issues in maintaining their production efficiency due to cyberattacks. These attacks lead to loss of sensitive data, financial thefts, or the disruption of business operations. Hackers target CIS applications by gaining access to corporate networks, thus exposing customer information. Hence, data security concerns are expected to limit the growth of the global customer information system market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Agility CIS Ltd. - The company offers E tally billing that provides utility billing, new energy innovation, customer management, exception management.
- Efluid SAS - The company allows energy, water, or heating utilities to handle the entire technical chain and manage the customer relationship with 360-degree vision.
- Gentrack Group Ltd. - The company offers products and services that deliver great customer experiences and allow customers to make informed decisions about energy usage.
- Harris Computer - The company offers CIS Infinity that provides the elimination of budget-breaking, custom coding projects using sophisticated configuration tools.
- International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers customer information system 8.1.0, which includes user-defined edit criteria, unlimited activity entry, integrated name and company search.
Customer Information System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 378.37 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.56
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agility CIS Ltd., Efluid SAS, Gentrack Group Ltd., Hansen Technologies Ltd., Harris Computer, International Business Machines Corp., Itineris NV, Open International USA, Oracle Corp., Salient CRGT Inc., SAP SE, and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Agility CIS Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Agility CIS Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Agility CIS Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Agility CIS Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Efluid SAS
- Exhibit 92: Efluid SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Efluid SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Efluid SAS - Key offerings
- 10.5 Gentrack Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Gentrack Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Gentrack Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Gentrack Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Gentrack Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Harris Computer
- Exhibit 99: Harris Computer - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Harris Computer - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Harris Computer - Key offerings
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 102: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Itineris NV
- Exhibit 106: Itineris NV - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Itineris NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Itineris NV - Key offerings
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salient CRGT Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Salient CRGT Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Salient CRGT Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Salient CRGT Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 117: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 118: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
