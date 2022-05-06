Nominees demonstrated excellence in B2B Account Experience programs based on validated benchmark set of 1000s of B2B companies globally
BOSTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerGauge, the leading provider of B2B Account Experience (AX) software and solutions, today revealed the annual list of B2B companies with top-performing B2B Customer Experience programs.
Now in its second year, the Account Experience Awards ranks the best B2B companies to do business with globally based on their commitment to B2B experience excellence. The rankings are validated by CustomerGauge's industry-leading B2B experience benchmarks database, which contains data like NPS scores for thousands of companies.
This year, B2B companies were ranked on a select group of key program drivers that a panel of experts at CustomerGauge determined critical to B2B Experience program success:
- Account Response Rate—The % of accounts who complete feedback surveys
- Close the Loop Rate—The speed and coverage that feedback is acted upon
- Revenue Coverage—The % of revenue-base that's covered with customer feedback
- EnGauged User Base—Time to value measured frequency of employee engagement with AX technology
"The B2B Account Experience Awards are always a highlight for me each year. It's a great opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication our top customers put into their programs and celebrate their continued success in the B2B experience space," said COO and Co-Founder of CustomerGauge, Camilla Scholten. "As the B2B market evolves, it's critical these awards recognize the companies with exceptional B2B customer programs to help set the example for other aspiring B2B companies looking to better serve their accounts."
Based on CustomerGauge's benchmarks, the Leaders in B2B Account Experience this year are:
- Coca-Cola HBC
- SimCorp
- Briggs Equipment
- Zander Insurance
- Unilode
- Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd
- Aspira
Additionally, the High Performers in B2B Account Experience this year are:
- Heineken
- SugarCRM
- Dun & Bradstreet
- Wolters Kluwer
- Arvato
- Friss
- Royal Vopak
- IDEXX
- Neos Networks
- Arcserve
- Norican Group
- Owens and Minor Halyard
ABOUT CUSTOMERGAUGE
CustomerGauge is recognized as the top VoC software for B2B by Gartner in the most recent Critical Capabilities report. Built from the ground up to cater to the more complex B2B account environment, the CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution collects feedback and churn signals at the account level and distributes this information in real-time to front-line employees so businesses can proactively retain and grow accounts faster. Account Experience also takes the guesswork out of the experience ROI equation by linking all account metrics and sentiment directly to revenue so you can maximize buy-in from the c-suite ensuring long-term program success and cultural transformation.
To learn more about CustomerGauge, visit https://www.CustomerGauge.com.
