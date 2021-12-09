BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerGauge, creator of the Account Experience™ category and SaaS solution helping maximize account retention and growth for B2B companies, today announced they were added as a leading B2B niche player in the Gartner VoC Magic Quadrant for 2021. This is the second year in a row CustomerGauge has been awarded this honor.
Gartner Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, published its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Voice of Customer and profiled 14 of the most advanced vendors in the space. The selection was based on three main product and capability categories: Data collection, Analysis & Insights, and Action.
CustomerGauge created the Account Experience category to enable B2B companies with complex distribution and account structures to focus on sales-generating functions to improve the account experience. It helps enable frontline staff, customer success managers, relationship and account managers to monetize their Net Promoter Score (NPS) programs with real-time feedback and prescriptive playbooks to maximize the revenue of programs.
The CustomerGauge Account Experience software is ideal for industries like Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Technology—their clients include AB InBev, Heineken, Coca-Cola HBC, SugarCRM, DHL Supply Chain, H&R Block, Electrolux, Sure, Bisnode, SuperOffice, and many more.
Gartner reports 'CustomerGauge focuses on the monetization and ROI of CX programs, particularly those run by companies aiming to improve their NPS. It succeeds in improving customer retention, reducing churn and running advocacy programs, and provides evidence of the resultant financial benefit.'
"We are on a mission to completely transform the way traditional B2B industries are interacting with their value chain from top to bottom with account and customer feedback," says Adam Dorrell, CEO & Co-Founder of CustomerGauge. "Our clients in CPG, Manufacturing, telecom, and tech have already experienced the revenue impact our B2B-specific Account Experience solution can have on their bottom line and it's great to see Gartner once again validating us as a leading player focused on B2B in their year's Magic Quadrant for VoC."
Built from the ground up to cater to the more complex B2B business environment, the CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution excels at collecting feedback via NPS® and signals at the account-level, distributing this information in real-time to front-line employees so businesses can proactively retain and grow accounts faster. Account Experience also takes the guesswork out of the experience ROI equation by linking all account metrics and NPS directly to revenue, in turn, maximizing buy-in from the c-suite ensuring long-term program success and cultural transformation.
