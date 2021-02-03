BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerGauge, creator of the Account Experience™ category maximizing retention and growth for B2B companies, today announced it has been recognized with the top position for B2B use cases amongst thousands of other VoC tools on the market according to Gartner's Critical Capabilities Report.
The Critical Capabilities Report is a companion report to the Magic Quadrant released by Gartner to help application leaders to understand key vendors' capabilities, identify those aligned with their use cases and shortlist promising candidates.
The report details product capabilities like advanced case management, customer journey orchestration and advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics, from the world's top VoC vendors and stack ranks them by use case.
After Gartner named CustomerGauge as one of the leading B2B Niche players in the Magic Quadrant, the newly released Critical Capabilities Report positions CustomerGauge as the highest-performing VoC vendor in the market for B2B use cases with a 3.42 overall score beating out Qualtrics, Medallia, Confirmit, and InMoment in B2B product capabilities.
"We set out to transform the way B2B businesses grow their accounts with the release of our Account Experience Suite. It's great to see Gartner validate what our B2B customers have been saying to us for years, that this software is at the core of their growth strategies," says Camilla Scholten, COO, and Co-Founder of CustomerGauge.
"It's really an honor to be listed as the top-performing experience software for B2B by Gartner this year," says Adam Dorrell, CEO, and Co-Founder of CustomerGauge. "We set out to disrupt the B2B marketplace with our vision of ROI-driven experience management and while we have so much more we plan to bring to market in the next year, it's a nice reminder that our mission to change the way B2B businesses grow is more important than ever before."
If you'd like to learn more about CustomerGauge's Account Experience software, click here for a quick video demonstration.
About CustomerGauge
Built from the ground up to cater to the more complex B2B business environment, the CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution excels at collecting feedback and signals at the account-level and distributing this information in real-time to front-line employees so businesses can proactively retain and grow accounts faster. Account Experience also takes the guesswork out of the experience ROI equation by linking all account metrics and sentiment directly to revenue, in turn, maximizing buy-in from the c-suite ensuring long-term program success and cultural transformation.
