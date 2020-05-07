CHICAGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As essential businesses across the U.S. face shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic, CustomUSB, a promotional custom tech company, has announced its effort to help.
Navigating Import Logistics
With 15+ years of product-sourcing expertise, the company leverages their local outpost and trusted supply chain partners in China to import genuine certified PPE items such as N95 / KN95 respiratory masks, medical gloves, hand sanitizer and other safety essentials. Full catalog here: CustomUSB's COVID-19 Safety Solutions Product Catalog
"The promotional products industry has seen an 80% decline over the last few weeks and we are no exception," says CustomUSB CEO Russell Chatskis. "However, our core competence in manufacturing, design, and navigating complex supply chains, allows us to make real-time decisions to address rapidly evolving logistical challenges."
The shift to PPE has allowed the company to avoid layoffs, and generate revenue outside of the promotional product industry, which has seen a sharp decline due to recent events.
"We're a company with extensive strengths in engineering and product design, so navigating complex supply chains is in our DNA. To avoid newfound pitfalls and delays, we are implementing creative strategies to help our customers get what they need as quickly as possible." says Chatskis.
Browse CustomUSB's catalog here: CustomUSB's COVID-19 Safety Solutions Product Catalog or contact CustomUSB for more information.
About CustomUSB
CustomUSB's mission is to help business owners and marketing leaders empower their brand through valuable promotional tech solutions.
As an innovator of consumer-to-promotional crossover products, we are passionate about developing high-impact, cost-effective brand awareness opportunities. Leveraging our design and engineering expertise and creative flare, we reimagine modern technology for promotional adaptation. Visit www.customusb.com to learn more.