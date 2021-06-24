MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cutting Edge Spine (http://www.cuttingedgespine.com), a leader in the organic development and commercialization of novel technologies for the spine, today announced the notice of issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION.

This patent differentiates Cutting Edge Spine as a leading provider of 3D printed trabecular screws for orthopedic fixation.

"Our proprietary position relative to 3D printed trabecular fixation technologies is the culmination of our team's expertise and dedication. This designation will allow us to lead the way towards superior fixation outcomes in a broad range of orthopedic applications," said Randy Roof - President, CEO & Founder of Cutting Edge Spine. "Being at the forefront of development of revolutionary orthopedic solutions is a tremendous challenge, but we continue our commitment to 'passively smart' implants in an effort to positively impact patient care for many years to come."

About Cutting Edge Spine

Founded in 2009, Cutting Edge Spine (CES) is a privately-owned medical device organization, headquartered in Mineral Springs, NC. The Company is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel orthopedic technologies that provide optimal fiscal value to patients, payors and healthcare providers. For more information, please visit http://www.cuttingedgespine.com.

Media Contact

Randy Roof, Cutting Edge Spine, LLC, +1 (704) 243-0892 Ext: 10, R.Roof@CuttingEdgeSpine.com

SOURCE Cutting Edge Spine, LLC

