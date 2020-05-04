CV Sees Explosive Growth In Digital Evangelism

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Vision (CV), a charity that has focused on online digital evangelism for the past ten years, has seen explosive growth in the take up of their digital media. They are supporting churches with FREE digital content for use in their digital mission.
In this time of global fear and uncertainty, churches have closed their doors to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Online meetings are replacing in-person services across the world, forcing churches to find new digital solutions to reach their communities. As a result, churches are seeing exponential growth in their online ministry.
Explosion in digital reach
CV provides free online resources through their website and social media platforms. They have seen a quadrupling of their reach to 182 million people over a 30-day period and more than 17 million individuals have viewed one of CV's online gospel presentations, introducing them to the person of Jesus Christ. Commenting on this development, Bob Edmiston, Founder and Chairman of Christian Vision, said:
"It's as though God just switched the lights on, and everyone is online during lockdown. People's lives have been placed on hold and they are looking for answers to life's biggest questions. This is the beginning of something big. God is at work in this situation and we are on board and fully expecting continued growth."
CV Resources
As part of its mission to share the gospel and equip Christians to do the same, CV provides an online library of free, high-quality videos for churches and ministries to use to share the gospel. These resources are easily accessible and available for download at resources.cvglobal.co.
For more information on how CV is supporting the global Church, including the latest resources and stories of impact, visit cvglobal.co or contact communications@cvglobal.co.
Media contact:
Bryce Runyon
(812) 598-0373
239185@email4pr.com