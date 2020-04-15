ARLINGTON, Virginia, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards winners were announced on April 8, 2020. SynApps synthetic algorithms by CVEDIA took the bronze award for the Innovation Services - AI Applications category.
CVEDIA has developed the technology to use high fidelity, computer-generated imagery to train AI. This allows clients to buy off-the-shelf AI applications for scenarios where data collection isn't possible. Used by over 30 Global 500 companies, CVEDIA synthetic algorithms are rigorously validated by data scientists and customizable without further data collection.
Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, CVEDIA synthetic algorithms were chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. "After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize CVEDIA SynApps algorithms as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About the Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.
About CVEDIA:
CVEDIA creates end-to-end computer vision solutions that encompass software, hardware, and integration support for applications where traditional data collection isn't possible. Used by over 30 Global 500 companies, CVEDIA's proprietary simulator SynCity provides a backdrop for algorithm design while being rigorously validated by data scientists, and each algorithm comes fully supported for improvements and maintenance. CVEDIA technology paves the way for new product opportunities, safer technology, and better performance.
Media Contact:
Rebecca Banks
+1-650-319-8000
rebecca@cvedia.com