Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.)

 By Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved the termination of the Company's rights agreement, commonly referred to as a "poison pill", which was originally scheduled to expire on June 24, 2021. The rights agreement was amended to accelerate the expiration date to April 15, 2021, effectively terminating the rights agreement as of that date.

"CVG is committed to enhancing its governance policies for the benefit of stockholders," said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG. "The termination of the rights agreement advances that objective."

Stockholders are not required, nor do they need to take any action because of the termination of this rights agreement.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-termination-of-rights-agreement-301270829.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.