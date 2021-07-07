NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern New Jersey...Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * Heavy rainfall will develop over portions of eastern PA and NW New Jersey ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday afternoon. The heavy rains will see 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts and then will see another 1 to 2 inches with the heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday evening through the overnight hours. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage.