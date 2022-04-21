CXera, a SaaS firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, is proud to announce the release of its Zoom integration on the Zoom App Marketplace. CXera for Zoom helps companies digitally navigate the B2B customer journey, improve and scale their customer success process, and retain and expand their business.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CXera, a SaaS firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, is proud to announce the release of its Zoom integration on the Zoom App Marketplace. CXera for Zoom helps companies digitally navigate the B2B customer journey, improve and scale their customer success process, and retain and expand their business.
Today, almost every business is going digital and delivering a world-class customer experience is no longer optional. The increased use of Zoom's Video Communications platform has meant that business meetings can continue remotely, but it is important people remain connected and engaged after those meetings.
"Everyone understands the importance of providing world-class customer experience (CX), but at CXera we also appreciate that time is scarce," said Mark Tasseel, CTO of CXera. "By integrating CXera into your existing work routine, you can create Experience Sites™ from your Zoom conferences and connect all the attendees – and even those people who were unable to attend – so you can immediately begin to engage and make the most of every meeting."
With one-click Experience Sites™ built from "out of the box" Experience templates, CXera provides your customers and partners with one-step microsites where you can engage, collaborate, act, and stay digitally aware of all of their needs, statuses and concerns.
"CXera for Zoom is a great way to further enhance the value of Zoom," said Virginie Bonnet, Marketplace Specialist, Developer Advocate at Zoom. "Generating an Experience Site around a Zoom meeting gives attendees a central resource to go to before, during, and after their meeting."
To learn more about CXera for Zoom, visit the Zoom App Marketplace or request a trial or demo here.
About CXera
CXera is a technology firm focused on revolutionizing the B2B Customer Experience (CX) through Digital Experience Microsites that help you digitally communicate, collaborate, take action, and continuously improve customer success. As a pioneer of the Customer Everboarding concept, CXera integrates with popular services like Zoom and Slack to enable "one-click" Digital Experience creation. The CXera solution makes it possible for businesses to deliver personalized Experience Sites™ using their existing workflows and to start improving their CX today.
