REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform is a recipient of a 2021 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of their CX, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels and ensure flawless omnichannel customer experiences from beginning to end. Cyara's cloud-based platform helps CX experts define customer journeys and then validates them through automated network testing, applications and back-end data systems that power those journeys. This approach identifies and resolves any issues that customers may face before it negatively impacts a customer.
"The Cyara CX Assurance Platform enables brands to innovate their CX processes more quickly to continuously deliver the highest quality CX, increasing customer satisfaction and helping them achieve a competitive advantage in today's market," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "We are proud to support leading global brands in delivering best-in-class customer experience and being recognized with this award for our contribution is an honor."
"The CRM Excellence Award honors Cyara for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief. "Cyara has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that its CX Assurance Platform improved the processes of their clients' businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information," added Tehrani.
Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner's product has made in a client's business. Winners were chosen based on their product or service's ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
About CUSTOMER
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.
Cyara PR Contact:
Laura Asendio
925-271-8220
10Fold Communications for Cyara
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
Media Contact
Laura Asendio, Cyara, 2142066175, cyara@10fold.com
SOURCE Cyara