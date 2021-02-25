REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, today announced the company has been accepted to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program, as well as the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Cyara simplifies the process for customers migrating on-premise contact centers to the Amazon Connect cloud contact center while increasing the speed of the migration and improving quality through automated testing coverage. Cyara is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Technology Partner.
"Cyara is proud to be a member of the AWS Partner Network," said James Isaacs, President of Cyara. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a leader in automated testing and validation, and to see the results of our relationship with AWS through the success of our customers' migrations to Amazon Connect. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand alongside the Amazon Connect program."
Customers of Cyara's Automated CX Assurance Platform see:
- Reduced time to test by 80% by automating manual processes
- Shortened development cycles by 40%-70% by accelerating testing
- Improved quality by increasing automated test coverage by up to 800%
- Gain confidence that their new contact center platform is functioning as designed.
Cyara's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables the company to gain access to active AWS customers through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Cyara to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together to vet and identify the best solutions available to customers.
The AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program recognizes AWS Partners with solutions and experience in delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions around the world. Acceptance into the AWS PSP Program enables Cyara to expand the company's relationship with AWS and become eligible for additional AWS Partner benefits. As an AWS Technology Partner, Cyara will develop solutions to be featured on the AWS Solution Library. The full benefits surrounding Cyara's APN status can be found here: aws.amazon.com/partners/technology/.
Cyara is proud to grow and expand alongside Amazon Connect and assist AWS customers with cloud migrations. Cyara's demonstrated expertise in cloud-based solutions and its experience assisting customers in their cloud migrations of AWS customers has led to the creation of a joint e-book on cloud migration, published by Cyara and AWS. The e-book is available here: https://bit.ly/2MKBkOD.
Cyara provides a comprehensive platform for ensuring that customer journeys are working as designed across digital and voice channels. The Cyara Accelerator for Amazon Connect also makes migrations to Amazon Connect easier by taking enterprise customers through five easy steps for migration to Amazon Connect: design, build, test, deploy and maintain. For more information on the Cyara Accelerator for Amazon Connect, please visit the information page here: cyara.com/partners/aws-partner-network/.
