Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, announces today that it's closing the first half of its 2021 fiscal year with SaaS bookings coming in 35% ahead of plan, a 95% customer retention rate and 7+ billion seconds of synthetic CX testing traffic annually. Cyara's successful and unique approach to CX has resulted in an expanding relationship with Amazon Web Services, as well as new partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, Splunk and Twilio; and new customer experience assurance offerings, which enable customers to reap more value from the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform.
Cyara is continuing to invest in global expansion and seeks to deepen its international growth by appointing Perry Gale as the new Vice President to oversee the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA). Gale will be responsible for developing and enacting sales strategies and initiatives across the EMEA region. Gale brings decades of sales and leadership experience to his new role at Cyara, and has held leadership roles at Pendo.io, Nintex, Axceler, ICS Solutions and K2.
Alongside the appointment of Gale, Cyara is also pleased to announce that despite the COVID pandemic and economic downturns, the company invested in growth by expanding global staff in strategic functions by 15% overall in 2020. Cyara was able to invest thanks to significant updates to the Automated CX Assurance platform that enabled CX-focused organizations to thrive in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Due in part to this growth, in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year, Cyara also expanded its partner ecosystem to include Cloud Tech Gurus, Software One, Splunk, and Twilio.
"The past year has both shaken and strengthened companies' abilities to consistently and effectively communicate with their customers," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "The pandemic has forever changed the way that businesses remotely and digitally interact with their customers. Increased adoption of automated CX assurance capabilities shows that maintaining elevated customer experiences is a critical need of any business, even during an economic downturn."
The recent growth in adoption and continuing success of Cyara's Automated CX Assurance platform has been reflected in multiple industry awards and partnerships as well as industry customer satisfaction ratings, including:
- An NPS score of 63
- A CSAT of 96
- Acceptance to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program, as well as the AWS ISV Accelerate Program
- TMC's 2020 Communications Solutions Product of The Year
- TMC's 2020 Contact Center Technology Award
- Inclusion in Forrester Wave for Continual Functional Test Automation Suites
In the Fall of 2020, Cyara launched Premium Support and Expert Services, two new service offerings that enable Cyara customers to reap more value from Cyara's Automated CX Assurance Platform by assisting them in their DevOps, Agile and Automation journeys. Premium Support and Expert Services were created to supplement the standard technical and business support received by Cyara's network of healthcare, financial services, retail, hospitality and travel companies around the globe.
Significant product updates include:
- Expanded the set of platforms supported for testing of agent routing and data passing to include Twilio Flex and Genesys PureCloud
- Improved ability to quickly understand test results by adding transcription of failed test steps, so customers can quickly identify, by visually scanning the transcription, where problems occurred rather than listen to audio recordings to identify any issues
- Simplified continuous testing with self-serve load test booking calendar to make scheduling and executing frequent tests easier
- Enhanced CX design capabilities with the ability to break customer journeys into smaller units or modules – important for support for the types of complex customer journeys many Cyara customers provide consumers
Cyara Xchange 2020, Cyara's annual conference, took place virtually across two days from Tuesday, Sept. 15 to Wednesday, Sept. 16, and featured panels, case studies, and insights presented by some of the most forward-thinking CX leaders from across the globe. In addition, at Xchange 2020, Cyara presented the Smile Awards for the first time ever, a brand-new annual award program that recognizes Cyara customers and partners who have demonstrated exemplary passion for CX and DevOps best practices and innovations.
On May 19, Cyara will host the first ever Xchange Virtual Roadshow. Interested participants can sign up to receive more information on the upcoming virtual event, including speakers, panelists and training sessions, by sending a Save The Date request to hello@cyara.com.
